NDA Secures Over Three-Fourth Majority In Bihar, Bags 183 Seats

Patna- The ruling NDA on Friday secured a three-fourth majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 183 seats in the 243-member House so far, as per latest results available on the Election Commission website.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 83 seats and leading in six other constituencies.

Its ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), won 75 seats and was ahead in 10, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) bagged 17 and was ahead in two other seats.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, won five seats, while Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha won three seats and was leading in one.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi and BJP's Maithili Thakur were among prominent winners from the NDA camp.

RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, the late Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab and CPI(ML) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav were among prominent winners from the opposition camp.