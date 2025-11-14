403
Western Copper And Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Western Copper and Gold Corporation: Announced the appointment of Mark E. Smith, to its Board of Directors. Smith is a professional engineer with over 45 years of global mining experience. He co-founded and managed Vector Engineering for nearly 25 years, a consulting and engineering firm with a staff of 500 people and offices in seven countries. Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares T are trading down $0.07 at $2.84.
