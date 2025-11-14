403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Warns Of Alarmingly Escalating Outbreaks In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Geneva, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization on Friday warned of a sharp rise in epidemic diseases in Sudan, announcing that more than 120,000 cholera cases and nearly 3,500 deaths have been recorded across the country.
The fatality rate has reached around 3 percent, or three times the WHO threshold of one percent for cholera, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in a press briefing in Geneva.
Lindmeier voiced concern over the spread of dengue fever, pointing out that nearly 45.000 infections and 115 deaths have been reported in about 70 localities across 13 of Sudan since the beginning of September.
He stressed that the near-total collapse of water sanitation and hygiene systems combined with large-scale displacement and overcrowded camps and shelters has dramatically worsened the situation.
According to WHO, only 48 percent of health facilities across the 18 states remain fully functional 12pct are partially functioning while 40pct are completely out of service leaving nearly half of Sudan's population without access to basic essential healthcare and medications.
Lindmeier affirmed that Sudan is experiencing one of the world's largest food crises with over 21 million people facing severe levels of acute food insecurity as of September. (end)
imk
The fatality rate has reached around 3 percent, or three times the WHO threshold of one percent for cholera, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in a press briefing in Geneva.
Lindmeier voiced concern over the spread of dengue fever, pointing out that nearly 45.000 infections and 115 deaths have been reported in about 70 localities across 13 of Sudan since the beginning of September.
He stressed that the near-total collapse of water sanitation and hygiene systems combined with large-scale displacement and overcrowded camps and shelters has dramatically worsened the situation.
According to WHO, only 48 percent of health facilities across the 18 states remain fully functional 12pct are partially functioning while 40pct are completely out of service leaving nearly half of Sudan's population without access to basic essential healthcare and medications.
Lindmeier affirmed that Sudan is experiencing one of the world's largest food crises with over 21 million people facing severe levels of acute food insecurity as of September. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment