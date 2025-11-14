Simon Trafford

Lecturer in Medieval History, School of Advanced Study, University of London

Simon's broad interests are in the history and archaeology of early medieval Europe, c.350-1150. He specialises in later Anglo-Saxon England, especially the kingdoms of Northumbria and York, and concentrating in particular on migration, identity and gender. Recently he has been developing projects in various types of human engagement with the sea and water in early medieval Britain also maintains a keen interest in modern constructions and appropriations of the early medieval past, with a particular concentration on representations of the vikings in popular culture.

–present Lecturer in Medieval History, School of Advanced Study, University of London

Experience