Shmyhal On Start Of Interceptor Drone Production: Three Companies Received Technology

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram.

He stated that the technology has already been transferred to the first three manufacturers, and another eleven companies are preparing their production lines.

The Octopus system was developed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and has been proven in combat conditions. The drone operates effectively at night, under signal-jamming conditions, and at low altitudes.

"We are launching interceptor drones into mass production so that they can begin protecting Ukraine's skies as soon as possible," Shmyhal stated.

Zelensky announces significant increase in effectiveness of interceptor drones

He added that the Ministry of Defense continues to implement a policy of open cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers, creating conditions for a rapid transition from innovation to serial combat solutions that strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the United Kingdom agreed on joint production of 1000 Octopus-100 interceptor drones.