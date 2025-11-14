SOCAR Reviews Strategic Cooperation With Degolyer And Macnaughton
The meeting highlighted successful collaboration between the companies in calculating and evaluating hydrocarbon reserves and optimizing oil and gas field development plans.
The parties reviewed the status of ongoing joint projects and discussed new cooperation opportunities in line with SOCAR's strategic goals, including reserve evaluation, innovative technologies, and digitalization initiatives.
DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M) is a global petroleum consulting firm offering an extensive array of services to the oil and gas sector, encompassing geological and engineering analyses, reservoir simulation, and economic evaluations. Established in 1936, the Dallas-based firm collaborates with clients in more than 100 countries to assist them in making decisions on the exploration, extraction, and management of oil and gas resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment