Jordan Marks 90Th Anniversary Of Birth Of Late King Hussein Bin Talal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- Jordan on Friday, November 14, commemorated the 90th anniversary of the birth of the late His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal, may his soul rest in peace.King Hussein, the 40th descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, was a proud member of the Hashemite Arab family.He was born in Amman on November 14, 1935, and raised under the care of his parents, His Majesty King Talal bin Abdullah and Her Majesty Queen Zein Al-Sharaf, as well as his grandfather, the Kingdom's founder, His Majesty King Abdullah I, may they all rest in peace.King Hussein was proclaimed King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on August 11, 1952, and assumed his constitutional powers on May 2, 1953.During his 47-year reign, King Hussein the builder of modern Jordan dedicated himself to strengthening national institutions and improving public services.He led the country through some of the region's most challenging periods, tirelessly advocating for peace. Under his leadership, Jordan established a network of international relationships based on mutual respect and shared interests.His Majesty King Hussein passed away on February 7, 1999.Since assuming his constitutional powers, His Majesty King Abdullah II has continued the Kingdom's process of construction, modernization, and achievement.