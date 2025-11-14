CELFULL Debuts Latest Stabilized NADH Microspheres At Supplyside Global 2025 Trade Show

MENAFN - GetNews)The recently concluded SupplySide Global 2025 was hailed as“the best ever” by a senior dietary supplement expert, who highlighted bioavailability as the defining frontier for health supplements in 2026. As“high content” gives way to“high absorption,” CELFULL-a clinically driven anti-aging health brand-unveiled Celfavor NADH, a controlled-release microsphere technology that elevates nutrient absorption to an unprecedented level, which is of epoch-making significance.

Held October 29–30 in Las Vegas, SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Inc., is one of the largest and most influential professional trade shows in the United States for health and nutrition ingredients. The event serves as a premier platform for identifying industry trends, launching innovations and building international partnerships.







SupplySide Global 2025

According to CELFULL, the Celfavor Active Ingredients Delivery Platform is a next-generation formulation technology that enhances stability and bioavailability for fragile supplement ingredients. Using naturally derived excipients as the matrix, active ingredients are uniformly dispersed within it and isolated from air, moisture, and light - significantly improving their stability during storage and transportation. Both the properties of the excipients and the unique core-shell structure endow the dosage form with advantages including gastric acid resistance and sustained-release capabilities in the intestines. This formulation technology has been granted invention patents in the United States, China, Australia, South Korea, Canada, and Japan, laying a solid foundation for global commercialization.







Celfavor microsphere controlled-release technology

Decades of research summarized in the biology textbook Biochemistry and Cell Biology of Ageing suggest that aging is driven largely by two mechanisms: declining NAD+ levels and oxidative free-radical damage.

In the search for effective anti-aging agents, scientists have identified a key molecule that can address both drivers at once: NADH. NADH is the reduced form of NAD+ and can efficiently raise NAD+ levels in the body. As NADH breaks down, it releases hydrogen (H) and energy (ATP), helping neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative damage. However, NADH is highly reactive and unstable-it degrades easily under light, heat, oxygen and humidity, and can lose more than 50% of its activity within 6 to 12 months at room temperature. This instability has made NADH manufacturing technically challenging and has long limited its industrial application.

At SupplySide Global 2025, CELFULL announced that its research team has successfully applied the Celfavor Active Ingredients Delivery Platform to devoloped CelfavorTM NADH microsphere for the first time, the latetest and best stablized NADH dosage form on the market. The new technology dramatically enhances NADH stability, extending shelf life at room temperature (protected from light) to up to 36 months-more than six times longer than conventional formulations.

In terms of absorption, Celfavor NADH micropsheres keep nearly 100% intact in gastric acid in 4 hours and targete the intestines for sustained release. These features help NADH pass through the digestive tract intact and be absorbed where it is needed, addressing a technical challenge that has troubled researchers worldwide for many years.

Celfavor NADH has passed multiple third-party tests, demonstrating that it is gluten-free, lactose-free and non-GMO. The ingredient is produced using green biosynthesis, ensuring safety and sustainability from raw material to finished dosage form and offering consumers greater peace of mind.

Equally important, the Celfavor Active Ingredients Delivery Platform not only keeps NADH highly stable in vitro and in vivo, but also opens new possibilities for combination formulations. The technology can be used to rationally combine NADH with vitamins, coenzymes, peptides and other bioactive ingredients, enabling innovative product development in energy metabolism, cognitive health and aging intervention. CELFULL's newly launched CELFULL NADH Pro is a representative multi-ingredient product including Celfavor NADH microspheres.

“At CELFULL, we conducted extensive in-house and third-party testing, including with SGS, and found that before Celfavor NADH microspheres, there was no NADH ingredient on the market that could achieve both gastric acid stability and efficient intestinal release,” said Dr. Juliane Hitzel of CELFULL.“Celfavor NADH was created specifically to overcome this bottleneck, and we believe it represents a milestone for NADH in the supplements industry.”







CELFULL Dr. Juliane Hitzel introduces CelfavorNADH

At SupplySide Global 2025, CELFULL highlighted both its core ingredients and its cutting-edge technologies, along with a diversified portfolio of health solutions designed to support the entire lifespan. Its product lines span three major segments-broad-spectrum healthy aging, targeted aging intervention and beauty-from-within-covering areas such as systemic aging, cardiovascular health and ovarian vitality, and addressing needs from young adulthood through older age, from foundational wellness to more precise interventions.







CELFULL Exhibition Site

Against the backdrop of ongoing innovation in the global health industry, the convergence of AI and biotechnology is increasingly seen as a key driver of sustainable growth in nutrition and wellness. As SupplySide Global 2025 concludes, industry observers note that more companies like CELFULL-those that continue to invest in R&D and expand their product and service ecosystems-are well positioned to drive the next phase of development with high-quality, high-efficiency and naturally derived ingredients and solutions.