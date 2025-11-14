Real Estate Listing Agent In Las Vegas, NV Notes Days On Market Exceeding 100 For Overpriced Properties As Sellers Adjust Expectations

Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas real estate market is experiencing a significant shift as properties linger on the market longer than in previous years. Homes priced above market value are now seeing days on market exceed 100, signaling a necessary recalibration in seller expectations. This trend reflects a market adjustment where competition has intensified and buyers have regained negotiating power.

Cynthia Glickman, recognized by many as a top real estate agent in Las Vegas, NV, observes that sellers must adopt more aggressive pricing strategies to attract serious buyers. "When sellers hear that prices have gone up, they don't understand that the competition has quadrupled," she explains. "Prices are softening, and in some neighborhoods, we're seeing declines." This landscape has created opportunities for buyers to negotiate favorable terms, including seller contributions toward closing costs-rarely seen in the past couple of years.

With 24 years of experience, Cynthia Glickman brings unique insight shaped by her background as a former math professor. Her analytical approach allows her to dissect market trends with precision, helping clients make informed decisions during life-changing transactions.

As a licensed real estate listing agent in Las Vegas, NV since 2000 and broker since 2005, Dr. Glickman specializes in investment and luxury properties, as well as probate situations.

