Reclaim Life And Heal From Toxic Relationships With Evelyn Lauda's Powerful New Book

14 November, 2025 - In her deeply insightful and transformative new book, The Place I Am Meant to Be: How to Get Out of a Toxic Relationship and Rebuild Yourself, author Evelyn Lauda offers a comprehensive guide to help individuals break free from unhealthy, toxic relationships and embark on a journey of self-healing and empowerment. This essential resource is available now for readers seeking liberation from emotional abuse, toxic love, and manipulative relationships.

In The Place I Am Meant to Be, Lauda provides practical advice, step-by-step strategies, and therapeutic insights for individuals ready to reclaim their self-worth, heal from the emotional scars of toxic relationships, and rediscover their strength and happiness. Written with empathy and wisdom, Lauda's book is a lifeline for anyone struggling to leave an abusive relationship and rebuild their life on their own terms.

Empowering Steps to Healing:

The Place I Am Meant to Be covers a variety of essential topics for readers dealing with toxic relationships, including:



Recognizing the Signs of a Toxic Relationship: Learn how to identify emotional abuse, gaslighting, and manipulation before it becomes too late.

Safety Planning and Leaving with Confidence: Practical steps to create a safe exit plan and leave a toxic partner without risking further harm.

Healing and Rebuilding Your Life: Once you've escaped, Lauda provides powerful strategies to heal emotionally, rebuild self-esteem, and practice self-love.

Therapeutic Support: Discover how therapy, support groups, and professional guidance can help you process trauma and start anew. Rediscovering Your Identity: Lauda shares how to reconnect with your passions, rebuild confidence, and create a fulfilling life after leaving a toxic relationship.

Availablity:

THE PLACE I AM MEANT TO BE is now available on Amazon and other leading bookstores:

About the Author

Evelyn Lauda is an experienced therapist with over 25 years of practice, specializing in helping individuals navigate life transitions. Born in Maine, she studied psychology at New York University and graduated from the University of Delaware. After completing her clinical internship in New York State, she established a private practice in upstate New York.

As a widow who has faced personal loss, Evelyn brings deep empathy to her work, particularly helping women navigate divorce and rebuild their lives. Her experiences inspired her to write a book addressing the emotional complexities of these transitions.

Evelyn is a devoted mother to two children-a son in finance in Europe and a daughter studying in the U.S. Known for her professional demeanor, she combines confidence and warmth in her approach.

Book Name: THE PLACE I AM MEANT TO BE: HOW TO GET OUT OF A TOXIC RELATIONSHIP AND REBUILD YOURSELF

Author Name: Evelyn Lauda

ISBN Number: 978-1967679843

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here