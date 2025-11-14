Has Living Longer Become The Ultimate Fashion Trend?
ooking good is expensive. A shirt from Chanel's spring/summer 2026 collection, its first under the new creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, co-created with 187-year-old heritage brand Charvet, costs $4,350 (Dh15,975). Kris Jenner's gravity-defying facelift? Between $100,000 and $150,000 (Dh367,250-Dh550,875). Put the two together and you'll look a million dollars. But what's the use of looking a million dollars if your telomeres are shortening faster than Kim Kardashian's chances of passing the bar exam? The star's recent attempt to qualify as a lawyer didn't make the grade, but we'll forgive her, since her shapewear brand Skims was valued at $5 billion (Dh18.4bn) last week. Don't know your telomeres from your Tom Ford? You clearly weren't among the world's top longevity experts gathered in Riyadh recently for the Middle East's first biohacking conference, The Zenos Health Summit. Telomeres protect us from age-related disease, and preserving them is a key tenet of many a longevity guru. But, unlike Jenner's facelift, that Chanel shirt or a Tom Ford evening gown, you can't simply buy longer telomeres. Or can you? While sleep, movement, nutrition and nature will always be the best – and cheapest – tools in the anti-ageing armoury, there are countless interventions that promise to preserve healthspan, at a cost. Just as former Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said that the streaming giant's biggest competition is sleep, aesthetically-leaning longevity protocols are tempting luxury fashion consumers, and their Dubai First Royale credit cards, out of stores and into clinics.Recommended For You 62% women screened for breast cancer in UAE first-timers, healthcare group says
So, what's worth paying for? And can the lure of living longer (and looking better), tempt you to switch discretionary spend from designer handbags to DEXA scans? Speaking at the Zenos Summit, Dr Jessica Shepherd said, “Think in your head: I am my best investment. How do I make that choice to be worth what I know I'm worth?” When weighing up how to spend your time, money, and energy, Dr Shepherd says we should ask ourselves: “What is this investment going to do for me as a return in aging when I get to my 70s, 80s and 90s? What am I doing right now in middle-age that's going to give me that bang for a buck when I'm older?” It's a question worth considering when you are tempted by the sale rails in the forthcoming White Friday promotions at the end of the month. Will 80-year-old you appreciate that sequin mini you found at 60% off in Harvey Nics, or might your money be better invested in the latest longevity protocols that promise to have you living and looking better? Here, I break down two buzzy longevity treatments that cross-over into looking good. Longevity treatment, or fashion treat? You decide.
Peptide Therapy (or a new handbag?)
Don't call yourself a bona fide bio-hacker unless you can immediately reel off an incomprehensible combination of letters and numbers in response to the question: “What's your favourite peptide?” For most of us, it's a question of reeling it back and asking, what is a peptide? In short, it's a mini-protein, or chain of amino acids, that can tell cells what to do, and there are about 7,000 of them. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved over 100, including GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptides, the basis for weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Ozempic. Zenos speaker Dr Shawana Vali, specialist in cosmetic dermatology and medical wellness, says, “Peptides are naturally found in your body. By the time you hit 40, you have about 50-60% left. By the time you hit 60, you have about 20-30% left.”
We've seen peptides bandied around as skincare ingredients and in supplement form, but hardcore bio-hackers inject them subcutaneously with an insulin syringe, with jackhammer-like effectiveness, for purported benefits ranging from muscle growth to improved immune response to deep sleep to hair growth. I've seen them marketed for increased melatonin production for a natural tan. Cutely, there's one called Kisspeptin (seriously) that promises to boost libido.
But what do the insider's take? Speaking at Zenos, Dr Ryan Neinstein, a New York plastic surgeon known for the 'Birkin Body' (timeless, classy, exclusive), cites BPC-157, aka the 'wolverine', as his top peptide, one that promotes faster recovery and healing and is often used by athletes or post-surgery. Dr Vali's a huge fan. “I love peptides, they are about to become a billion-dollar industry,” she says. “I combine them with subcutaneous [co-enzyme] NAD and then I take Delta sleep-inducing peptide for when I cannot fall asleep. I'm perimenopausal so I take CJC-1295 to maintain my fat burning mode, because whatever I look at right now, I put on weight immediately without even eating it. And then also I take Ipamorelin to maintain my muscle mass and improve my bone density because I want to be protective of myself through my perimenopause.”
Price: Varies depending on peptides used, clinic, and cycle length, but can be around Dh6,000 for a six week cycle, the equivalent to a Saint Laurent leather 'Shopping' bag
Exosomes (or an emerging designer gown?)
Expect to hear a lot more about exosomes in the coming years. Like a designer fashion label about to explode (my money's on Nafsika Skourti), exosomes are on the fast track to the mainstream. Tiny sacs or bubbles that act as messengers between cells, exosomes carry molecules and influence behaviour of recipient cells. “They are basically like fertiliser,” says Dr Vali, “microscopic couriers. They transport growth factors and mRNA between cells – reprogramming how your skin behaves, repairs, and ages.”
Exosome-based skincare formulations are derived from plant, animal, or human stem cells, and applied topically to help skin regeneration. Or, like peptides, they can be injected under the skin. Some practitioners mix them with facial fillers. Dr Vali uses them for hair growth, saying, “I inject exosomes into my scalp to extend the anagen phase and thicken my hair, and undertake intravenous exosomes with stem cells bi-annually for cellular regeneration. I undertake hyaluronic acid and biostimulators once every 18-24 months for scaffolding support in my face.”
Price: from around Dh1,500 a session depending on clinic. Up to six sessions may be required for hair loss treatment, equivalent to a Nafsika Skourti gown
