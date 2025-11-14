Rio Breaks Record For Foreign Tourists
Compared to the first eight months of 2024, the data show a 48.8% increase this year. At the current pace, the state is expected to set another record in December, surpassing the unprecedented mark of two million foreign visitors.
Argentina remains the leading country of origin, with 648,911 visitors, followed by Chile (303,341), the United States (174,163), Uruguay (85,948), and France (70,916).
For the Secretary of State for Tourism of Rio de Janeiro, Gustavo Tutuca, the performance is a direct result of international promotion policies and the reopening of RioGaleão International Airport. According to the secretary, the reactivation of RioGaleão, which has regained a leading role in the international air network, has contributed in a“fundamental” way to the increase in tourist flow.
Besides the city of Rio, foreign visitors have been taking the opportunity to explore the state's other cities and towns, boosting inns, restaurants, local producers, and businesses.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaTânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil
The post Rio breaks record for foreign tourists appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment