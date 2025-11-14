Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Breaks Record For Foreign Tourists


2025-11-14 02:07:37
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – The state of Rio de Janeiro reached nearly 1.8 million international tourists from January to October 2025. This number surpasses the total recorded in 2024, when 1.5 million visitors from abroad came to cities across the state.

Compared to the first eight months of 2024, the data show a 48.8% increase this year. At the current pace, the state is expected to set another record in December, surpassing the unprecedented mark of two million foreign visitors.

Argentina remains the leading country of origin, with 648,911 visitors, followed by Chile (303,341), the United States (174,163), Uruguay (85,948), and France (70,916).

For the Secretary of State for Tourism of Rio de Janeiro, Gustavo Tutuca, the performance is a direct result of international promotion policies and the reopening of RioGaleão International Airport. According to the secretary, the reactivation of RioGaleão, which has regained a leading role in the international air network, has contributed in a“fundamental” way to the increase in tourist flow.

Besides the city of Rio, foreign visitors have been taking the opportunity to explore the state's other cities and towns, boosting inns, restaurants, local producers, and businesses.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

The post Rio breaks record for foreign tourists appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

MENAFN14112025000213011057ID1110345942



Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search