Missionirnewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Reports Q3 2025 Results And Advances Yochananof Smart Cart Deployment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ) reported third-quarter 2025 results, ending the period with about $70.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, deposits and short-term investments and total shareholders' equity of $81.6 million. The company advanced its strategic agreement with Yochananof, receiving a formal purchase order, beginning production of next-generation Cust2Mate smart carts and initiating deliveries, with meaningful revenue expected to be recognized in full-year 2025 results. CEO Gadi Graus said the company's strong balance sheet and operational momentum position A2Z to execute its growth plans and expand its leadership in smart retail technologies.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit

