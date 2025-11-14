403
King Extends Condolences On Passing Of Head Of Jerusalem Waqf Council
Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed condolences on the passing of Sheikh Abdul Azim Salhab, head of the Jerusalem Waqf Council, in a cable sent to the deputy head of the council, Sheikh Mohammad Azzam Al Khatib.
In the cable, His Majesty expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies, and paid tribute to Salhab's efforts throughout a distinguished, decades-long career in service to Al Aqsa Mosque, the Jerusalem Waqf, the Sharia judiciary, and education in the holy city.
His Majesty also sent a similar cable to Salhab's family.
