Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Extends Condolences On Passing Of Head Of Jerusalem Waqf Council

King Extends Condolences On Passing Of Head Of Jerusalem Waqf Council


2025-11-14
Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed condolences on the passing of Sheikh Abdul Azim Salhab, head of the Jerusalem Waqf Council, in a cable sent to the deputy head of the council, Sheikh Mohammad Azzam Al Khatib.
In the cable, His Majesty expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies, and paid tribute to Salhab's efforts throughout a distinguished, decades-long career in service to Al Aqsa Mosque, the Jerusalem Waqf, the Sharia judiciary, and education in the holy city.
His Majesty also sent a similar cable to Salhab's family.

