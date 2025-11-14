403
ALSTOM SA: Half Year Financial Report 2025/26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To whom It may concern,
Please find enclosed Alstom's half year financial report 2025/26.
Regards
The Alstom Investor Relations Team
Attachment
-
Management Report FS_ENG_FY_SEP25_vFinal
