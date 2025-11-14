Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why COP30 Must Be The Delivery COP For Business


2025-11-14 02:01:01
(MENAFN- 3BL) By Sophia Mendelsohn, Brand Contributor for SAP
BRANDVOICE | Paid Program

Originally published by Forbes

Ten years on from the Paris Agreement, the world has undeniably changed course. The diplomatic feat of Paris reshaped markets and expectations, nudging billions into clean energy and building a powerful ecosystem of investors, companies, and NGOs. But changing course is not the same as arriving at the desired destination. The next decade is about converting direction into deliverable outcomes.

3BL

