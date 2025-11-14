Nearly 3 Tons Of Medicine Seized From Smugglers In Nimroz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Nearly three tons of medicine were prevented from being smuggled in the Chahar Burjak district of northwestern Nimroz province and one person has been arrested in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

Mawlawi Gul Mohammad Qudrat, police spokesman, said that security personnel in Chahar Burjak seized 2,965 kilograms of medicine without customs clearance in the Daak area of the district.

He added that one individual has been arrested in connection with the case and after investigation, their file has been handed over to the Nimroz Directorate for Combating Criminal Offenses.

He did not provide further details.

sa