Cosa Announces Upsized C$7.5 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosa Resources Corp. (TSX-V: COSA ) (OTCQB: COSAF ) (FSE: SSKU ) (“ Cosa” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts private placement (the“ Offering”) it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents including Velocity Capital Partners and CIBC Capital Markets (collectively, the“ Agents”) to increase the size of the Offering to: (i) up to 11,538,462 hard dollar units of the Company (the“ Units”) at a price of C$0.26 per Unit (the“ Unit Issue Price”), (ii) up to 7,537,690 charity flow-through units of the Company (the“ Charity FT Units”) at a price of C$0.398 per Charity FT Unit, and (iii) up to 5,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the“ FT Shares”, and together with the Units and Charity FT Units, the“ Offered Securities”) at a price of C$0.30 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately C$7,500,000 (collectively, the“ Offering”).

Each FT Share will qualify as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will qualify as an“eligible flow-through share” as defined in The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a“ Unit Share”) plus one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one FT Share plus one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a“ Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.37 for 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company understands that purchasers of the Charity FT Units may immediately resell or donate some or all of the Charity FT Units to registered charities, who may sell such units (the“ Resale Units”) concurrent with closing of the Offering to purchasers arranged by the Agents at a price per Resale Unit equal to the Unit Issue Price.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units to fund exploration and for additional working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of Charity FT Units and FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible“Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as“flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and to incur“eligible flow-through mining expenditures” pursuant to The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the“ Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company's uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2026. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Charity FT Units and FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“ NI 45-106”), the Offered Securities will be offered by way of the“accredited investor”,“family, friends and business associates” and“minimum amount investment” exemptions under NI 45-106 in all of the provinces of Canada, or in the case of the Units, also in offshore jurisdictions and the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The Unit Shares, FT Shares and Warrant Shares issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the Closing Date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 4, 2025 (the“ Closing Date”), or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will pay to the Agents a cash commission of 5.0% of the gross proceeds raised in respect of the Offering, other than in respect of up to C$1,500,000 in Offered Securities issued to certain purchasers on a president's list to be agreed upon by the Company and the Agents (the“ President's List”), in which case the commission in respect of such issuance shall be equal to 3.0%. In addition, the Company will issue to the Agents compensation options, exercisable for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date, to acquire in aggregate that number of common shares which is equal to 6.0% of the number of Offered Securities sold under the Offering at an exercise price equal to the Unit Issue Price, other than in respect of Offered Securities issued to purchasers on the President's List, in which case the Company will not issue any compensation options.

The Offered securities described in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, not in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The terms“Unites States” and“U.S. person” used herein are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines that has secured Cosa access into several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit. Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's GMZ zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

The Company's focus throughout 2026 is drilling at the Darby and Murphy Lake North projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Both projects are operated by Cosa and are 70/30 joint ventures between Cosa and Denison respectively. Drilling at Darby is planned to test priority targets identified by thorough review of historical data and drill core and will target areas with anomalous uranium, clay alteration, and historical mineralization intersected nearby. Drilling at Murphy Lake North will follow up 2025 drilling which intersected broad zones of structurally controlled alteration over roughly 2 kilometres of strike length.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

