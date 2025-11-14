Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: 16Th-Century French Château Near Cannes, France Pending Sale For €2.3345M

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that the historic Château de Tournon is pending sale for €2.3345 million, following 46 days of auction marketing. The highly coveted 528-square-meter property, offered in cooperation with Frederic Barth and Tamara Bourdin of Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty, embodies Provencal elegance, combining heritage and potential just 35 minutes from Cannes.

Set on nearly 5,860 square meters in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of France, the château is currently stripped to a stone core, offering its new owner a unique chance to create an unparalleled legacy residence in the heart of the French Riviera countryside.

Envisioned by an acclaimed architect, the estate comprises three levels of living space with six ensuite bedrooms. Existing amenities include a natural wine cellar, spa annex, and a swimming pool, while formal French gardens, lush vegetation, and complete privacy enhance the estate's grounds. The flat terrain is ideal for entertaining, relaxation, and enjoying the quintessential Provencal lifestyle amid rolling hills and fragrant garrigue landscape.

“The strong response to Château de Tournon highlights the global demand for rare, character-rich properties,” said Kyri Papoui, Vice President of Business Development, EMEA at Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“This successful sale reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional results for premium estates in the world's most sought-after destinations.”

“Château de Tournon offered a rare opportunity to own a piece of history that has been shaped into a contemporary masterpiece in one of France's most enchanting regions,” added Frederic Barth.“It has been a privilege to collaborate with the Concierge Auctions team to ensure a successful sale for this property, ensuring it lives up to its potential.”

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photos should be credited to HR Photographe.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.