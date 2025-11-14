Bihar Results: NDA Bags 10 Out Of 11 Seats In East Champaran District

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) The NDA's strong performance continued in Bihar's East Champaran district, where the alliance secured 10 out of 11 Assembly seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Raxaul emerged as one of the constituencies where the NDA registered a decisive victory.

BJP candidate Pramod Kumar Sinha defeated Congress candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad, further strengthening the alliance's dominance in the district.

In Sugauli, Rajesh Kumar of the LJPRV secured a victory, defeating Shyam Kishor Choudhary of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JSJD) with a margin of 58,191 votes.

Harsidhi (SC) witnessed a relatively close contest, where the RJD-backed Congress candidate put up a notable fight.

However, Krishnandan Paswan of the BJP ultimately emerged victorious, defeating Rajendra Kumar of Congress by a margin of just 7,095 votes.

Govindganj was regarded as one of the high-profile constituencies in Bihar, with LJPRV state president Raju Tiwari in the fray.

He secured a decisive victory, defeating Shashi Bhushan Rai of Congress by a substantial margin of 32,683 votes.

Kesaria seat was retained by Shalini Mishra of the JDU, who was also the sitting MLA. She defeated Varun Vijay of the VIP by a margin of 16,340 votes.

In Kalyanpur, Maheshwar Hazari emerged victorious. A former cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government (2020-2025), Hazari contested on a JDU ticket and defeated Ranjeet Kumar Ram of the CPI-ML by an impressive margin of 38,586 votes.

JDU's Rambilash Kamat secured victory in Pipra constituency by defeating Anil Kumar of the CPI-ML.

Madhuban seat was won by Rana Randhir Singh of the BJP, who defeated Sandhya Rani of the RJD with a margin of 5,492 votes.

In Motihari, Pramod Kumar of the BJP clinched the seat by defeating Dewa Gupta of the RJD with a margin of 13,563 votes.

The BJP continued its strong performance in Chiraia, where Lal Babu Prasad Gupta defeated Laxmi Narayan Prasad Yadav of the RJD by a margin of 39,360 votes.

Dhaka was the only seat in East Champaran where the RJD managed to register a win.

Faisal Rahman of the RJD defeated Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of the BJP in a nail-biting contest, securing victory by just 178 votes.