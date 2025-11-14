Step Into Asia's Most Dazzling Holiday Experience As The Magic Of Hong Kong Winterfest Unfolds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winter Wonderland Lights Up Central as the City Kicks Off a Season of Festive Delights HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter wraps us in its warming embrace, Hong Kong is being transformed into a magical hub of festive cheer to make it Asia's most enchanting seasonal destination. The highly anticipated annual Hong Kong WinterFest was launched today in the beating heart of the city, Central. The showcase event is “Winter Wonderland in Central” with a spectacular 20-metre Christmas tree and a delightful giant toy-themed “Christmas Town” to mark the start of weeks of citywide seasonal celebrations. Throughout Hong Kong, neighbourhoods are being dressed in glittering holiday decorations as a thrilling lineup of events is prepared. Visitors from around the world are invited to immerse themselves in the magic of the perfect winter fantasy.



Hong Kong WinterFest Offers Endless Excitement as Dazzling Lights Make Central Shine









Step into a Dreamlike World of Winter with Giant Toys in Christmas Town

Statue Square Garden in Central has been transformed into a vibrant Christmas Town, where classic holiday melodies fill the air and create an enchanting winter atmosphere. A dazzling 20-metre Christmas tree-as high as a six-storey building-features dynamic lighting effects with colourful patterns. Christmas Town also has 28 smaller Christmas trees decorated with gold, red, and copper ornaments. Christmas Town is filled with giant classic toy-themed decorations, including airplanes, jeeps, trains, and airship, along with puppets delivering presents, evoking the charm of a fairytale Christmas destination. The area is brimming with delightful details such as vintage clocks and heart-shaped candy canes. A miniature train operates every 20 minutes, complete with toot-toot sounds and steam effects before departure, offering visitors the opportunity to capture memorable photos. The Starlight Train Station, illuminated with twinkling lights, warmly welcomes everyone to embark on a joyful winter journey.

Christmas Town will host live carol performance and surprise appearances by Santa Claus to add to the festive atmosphere in the run-up to Christmas. A Christmas market featuring 12 chalets will open on 28 November, offering a wide variety of seasonal food, festive gifts, and workshops for locals and tourists to enjoy as they celebrate the joyful season together. On the same day, eight iconic buildings surrounding Christmas Town will be used as a canvas for an“ Immersive Lights Show in Central”, delivering an unprecedented audio-visual feast which will be an unmissable treat for the holiday season.

Chater Road is Transformed into“Starlight Boulevard” and Becomes a Must-Visit Christmas Photo Spot

Chater Road in Central is connected to Christmas Town and will undergo a magical transformation to become Starlight Boulevard by the end of November. Over 30 trees along the road and pedestrian footbridges will be filled with shimmering lights. A Christmas tree light installation with golden decorations will cast a warm festive glow over the entrance to Chater House. As visitors continue their journey beneath the golden canopy of light, they will reach“Noëlia at LANDMARK” within the LANDMARK ATRIUM where they can capture perfect photos in an interactive setting to create romantic winter memories.

Revel in Enchanted Celebrations at the Ultimate Winter Spectacles

Hong Kong's winter festivities extend far beyond Central. Popular tourist spots and theme parks are rolling out exclusive holiday events as an exuberant party atmosphere sweeps the city and every street corner is caught up in the celebrations.

For visitors seeking a fun and dynamic holiday experience, don't miss the giant inflatable playground Merry Balloon Park which lands at the West Kowloon Art Park on 6 December and stays until 4 January. The venue will feature large photo installations of popular IP characters, a 7-metre inflatable Christmas tree, and a 40-metre track, allowing adults and children to enjoy an unprecedented and exhilarating holiday treat.

What's more, Hong Kong's first popular IP character balloon parade, the Merry Balloon Parade, will take to the skies over Victoria Harbour on 28 December. It will feature nearly 20 giant floating balloons of locally and internationally loved IP characters. The free spectacle is sure to be one of the true highlights of the holiday season.

This winter, Ocean Park is teaming up with a globally loved IP to take you on an extraordinary underwater adventure. From mid-December, a group of mysterious characters will arrive in a submarine and dive into a beguiling underwater city, guided by our marine animal ambassadors - dolphins, manta rays, and sharks. Visitors can join them on an underwater journey filled with surprises beneath the sea. The park will also offer immersive games, limited-time experiences, and festive photo spots, creating the perfect setting for families and friends to enjoy a Christmas full of wonder and joy.

Another unmissable event is the Christmas celebration at Hong Kong Disneyland, which is marking its 20th anniversary. From mid-November, World of Frozen is hosting a spectacular Christmas celebration where guests can dance with Anna and Elsa in falling snow amid the majesty of their wintry kingdom.

“Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” will feature popular local singers performing classic Disney songs. The park's traditional“A Holiday Wish-Come-True" tree lighting ceremony will combine a Frozen-themed spectacle with a drone show, lighting up the Christmas tree with a cascade of magical snowdrops.

As Winter Lights Glisten Citywide, Capture Your Picture-Perfect Moment Everywhere

Dozens of unique photo hotspots across the city will provide the perfect backdrop for your own winter story, giving you the opportunity to capture the enchantment of the season and share the most heartwarming moments imaginable.

The magic of Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th anniversary celebration will extend to the Victoria Harbour waterfront as Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui teams up with the resort to present "Magical Christmas @ Harbour City" from 12 November until 4 January. The event will feature a host of mesmerising photo hotspots, including a glittering 9-metre“Magical Christmas Tree”, Friendtastic!” parade-themed installation inspired by the Mickey and Friends-themed float featured in their largest-ever parade, a "World of Frozen"-themed installation, and a "Duffy and Friends Christmas House”-themed zone. Disney characters will also make special appearances through interactive video clips to deliver festive greetings and spread the enchanting seasonal spirit.

Other popular landmarks across the city will host themed festive displays. K11 MUSEA, the international cultural-retail landmark seamlessly connected to the iconic Avenue of Stars, will present large scale outdoor installations and a series of Christmas celebrations from late November into December, generating a fairytale atmosphere alongside Victoria Harbour. In the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, K11 Art Mall will also add to the seasonal cheer with a magnificent Christmas tree and themed pop-up stores, such as the“KIRBY'S PUPUPU MARKET in Hong Kong” by Nintendo (Hong Kong) Limited, which is the first POP-UP STORE outside Japan.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club together with the heritage and arts landmark Tai Kwun will host "HKJC x Tai Kwun - Simple Gifts of Joy 2025" from December 1 until January 4, transforming the historic compound into a sparkling winter landscape. The entire venue will become a giant advent calendar with a 12-metre Christmas tree and soft lighting creating a magical scene that blends historic and contemporary elements. From December 12, Circus Plays will present a series of thrilling contemporary circus performances from local and international circus troupes to evoke childlike wonder from audiences of all ages.

In Wan Chai, Lee Tung Avenue will host a Luminous Carnival from November 21 until January 1. This seasonal spectacle will feature an aerial Ferris wheel and an 8-metre Christmas tree crafted from over 20,000 LED lights. Combined with romantic snowfall the European-style boulevard will be transformed into a realm of sheer magic. A Luminous Symphony light-and-music show will be performed every day from 5:30 pm,with lights dancing to seasonal melodies.

HKTB's One-Stop“WinterFest Delights” Platform Collates Festive Hotspots and Offers

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is teaming up with tourism partners to launch WinterFest Delights. The promotion will feature a host of festive offers for dining, shopping, attractions, and transport, while the New Year's Eve fireworks display will serve as one of the major highlights of the“Hong Kong WinterFest”, making a spectacular finale. HKTB has also created a one-stop Hong Kong WinterFest platform ( ) collating seasonal hotspots across the city to ensure locals and visitors alike are equipped to make the very most of Hong Kong's holiday season and savour the magic of a Hong Kong winter.

Appendix

Hong Kong Winterfest -“Winter Wonderland in Central”

1) Christmas Town Content Featuring a 20-metre-tall outdoor Christmas tree - equivalent to six storeys high - the Christmas Town will be adorned with delightful toy-themed decorations, including spaceships, puppets, and miniature trains, along with a festive Christmas Market. Opening Dates

14 November 2025 – 4 January 2026 Christmas Market (Chalet & Workshop)

28 November 2025 – 4 January 2026 Opening Hours

14 November 2025

8:00 PM – 11:30 PM 15 November – 21 December 2025



Mon–Fri: 4:00 PM – 11:30 PM Sat & Sun: 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM

22 December 2025 – 4 January 2026 #

Daily: 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM # Special Hours: Dec 24 & 25, 2025: Extended until 1:00 AM

Please note: crowd control measures may affect entry on the night. Christmas Market (Chalet & Workshop)



Thurs - Fri: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Sat, Sun & PH: 12:00 Noon – 10:00 PM # Special Hours: Dec 24 & 25: 11:00 AM - Extended until 1:00 AM Location

Statue Square Garden (North & South), Central Christmas Market (Chalet & Workshop)

Statue Square Garden (South), Central

Remarks: *Crowd control measures may be implemented during peak periods. Please follow instructions from on-site staff and the police.

2) Starlight Boulevard Content Festive lighting installations at Chater Road, Central, and the Landmark Atrium Event Dates End of November 2025 – January 2026 Location LANDMARK Atrium and Chater Road area





3) Immersive Lights Show in Central Event Dates 28 November 2025 – 4 January 2026 Show Time 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM daily

Remarks: Performances are held every 30 minutes on a recurring basis. Viewing Area Statue Square Garden (South), Central Participating Buildings

Bank of China Building

Bank of China Tower

Court of Final Appeal Building

Hong Kong City Hall High Block

Hong Kong Club Building

HSBC Main Building

Prince's Building Standard Chartered Bank Building



