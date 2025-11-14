New Thriller Novel Reimagines Survival, Identity, And Love In A Post-Apocalyptic World
The world outside is marked by destruction. Buildings have fallen, wild vegetation has covered the roads, and scattered groups of survivors fight for control. Anna's journey exposes how people adapt when order disappears and how the need to protect someone can outlast every system built to keep them safe.
“I can't promise anything. I don't think I'll survive... What does a beaten girl stand a chance of doing?” says Anna to Jason, one of the survivors.
Her fight for survival becomes a test of identity and the fragile hope that humanity can start over.
Redding's own experiences in the wild landscapes of upstate New York, where he spent his youth exploring the Adirondack Mountains, shape the novel's themes of isolation and endurance. His early interest in science fiction and poetry gave him the language to explore survival as both a physical and emotional test, which he brings to his debut novel that has already created buzz among early readers.
Here are the details of the book:
Title: Safe House
Author: Cooper Redding
Publisher: AMZ Publication Hubs
Genre: Science Fiction / Post-Apocalyptic Fiction
Language: English
Availability: Now available on Amazon in all three formats. (Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover)
A raw, relentless debut that proves even in a broken world, promises still matter.
