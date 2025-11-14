Indian Military Heritage Festival: Mos Seth Calls From Learning From History To Strengthen Military Power (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth, on Friday, inaugurated the third edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF), stressing the need to preserve history in books and learning from it to further strengthen military power.

Addressing the festival's inaugural session, MoS Seth said, "This festival gives us an opportunity to connect with our glorious military traditions and heroic tales and inspires us for the future."

He gave this message to the youth that knowing our military history is not only a matter of pride, but it is an opportunity to build a strong foundation for self-reliance and national security.

Hosted by the United Service Institution of India, the two-day event on November 14 and 15 is focused on fostering discussions on India's military history and heritage as well as issues related to national security and geopolitics.

The IMHF aims to serve as a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and engagement among the three Services, administrators and diplomats, academia and think-tanks, private and public industry, and the public at large, an official said in a statement.

The IMHF 2025 features attractions such as an exhibition of iconic military paintings of Lieutenant Colonel Arul Raj (Retd) and the release of publications including: "The Sukraniti: Statecraft and Warcraft" by Colonel P.K. Gautam (Retd) and "Honours & Awards of the Indian Armed Forces" by A.K. Mishra. The event also includes panel discussions featuring well-known authors of books on or related to India's military history and heritage. These include sessions titled Operation Sindoor, The War India Forgot, Contested Partitions, Tussles over Tibet, BSF and Bangladesh, Udbhav, Taming the Waves, Military Biographies, and Technology and Strategy. The last edition of the festival witnessed the launch of Project 'Shaurya Gatha'. The project is an initiative of the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India, which aims to conserve and promote India's military heritage through education and tourism," the statement said.

During the two-day programme, prominent publications on military topics were the key highlight, with book releases including: Because of This: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971 by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (Retd); Valour and Honour – a joint publication of the Indian Army and USI of India, and Silent Weapons, Deadly Secrets: Unveiling the Bioweapons Arms Race by Mrinmayee Bhushan, edited by Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare (Retd), Ministry of Defence Principal Advisor, among others.

In 2024, the Defence Research and Development Organisation presented a photo exhibition highlighting its journey and achievements in contributing to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through innovations in defence research.

"The participation of NCC Cadets and students from schools and colleges across the Delhi-NCR area inspired the younger generation to consider careers in the armed forces. Informative stalls from the three Services will showcase their roles and the various opportunities available for aspiring youth," said a statement.

The inaugural IMHF was held on October 21-22, 2023, at the Manekshaw Centre here.

"The programme showcased India's military culture through performances by military bands from the three Services and various exhibits highlighting the diverse aspects and initiatives of the Indian armed forces," the statement added.