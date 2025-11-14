Netizens Hail Generational Talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi As He Hits Joint-Second Fastest T20 Hundred By Indian

Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a spectacular performance for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The young opener blasted a blistering 144 runs off 42 balls, reaching his century in just 32 deliveries-a feat that marks the joint-second fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter. His innings was packed with 10 fours and nine sixes, showcasing a striking display of power hitting.

This achievement puts Suryavanshi alongside India's fastest T20 centurions, Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, who both reached triple figures in 28 balls during domestic matches.

Earlier this year, at just 14 years and 32 days old, Vaibhav became the youngest player to score an IPL century, blasting a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals-the second fastest in IPL history behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball record.

THE HUNDRED MOMENT BY 14-YEAR-OLD VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI FOR INDIA A

- Hundred in IPL ✅- Hundred in Youth ODI ✅- Hundred in Youth Test ✅- Hundred for India A ✅THE CV OF 14-YEAR-OLD VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI...!!!!

WHAT. A. KNOCK Vaibhav Suryavanshi lights up India A's #RisingStarsAsiaCup opener with a magnificent 32-ball HUNDRED

Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Children's Day

32 balls 100 for 14 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.- Man he is just insane, he is just so young & already have a 100 for Rajasthan Royals, for India A & for India U19.- He is fuckin generation talent & next Sachin Tendulkar of

Vaibhav suryavanshi

Records by Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs UAE Runs - 144Balls - 42Sixes - 15Fours - 11SR - 342.8650 in 17 Balls 100 in 32 Balls - The future is surely bright for Vaibhav and India

If BCCI will not play politics with him, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has the potential to become the next Sachin Tendulkar.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will give sleepless nights, to Pakistan team in

Just imagine the opening partnership of Abhishek Sharma & Vaibhav Suryavanshi in T20Is will beg for mercy..

