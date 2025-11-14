Bihar Win: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan, Says 'Katta Sarkar' Is Over

As NDA registered a historic win in the Bihar Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained guns on the Mahagathbandhan, saying that the "Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar" adding that people have voted for "Viksit Bharat".

PM Modi slams 'Jungle Raj', 'Katta Sarkar'

Addressing the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said that Congress got more "hurt" over his "Jungle raaj" remark than RJD. "When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar...The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar," PM Modi said.

Accusations over Chhath Puja Disrespect

PM Modi also targeted Mahagathbandhan over Rahul Gandhi's remark on Chhath Puja celebrations, accusing them of "disrespecting" Bihar's tradition, culture and glorious past. "To date, Congress and RJD have not apologised to Chhathi Maiya. The people of Bihar will never forget this. Bihar's pride and honour, this is our priority," PM Modi said.

"The people of Bihar have played a huge role in India's development. But those who ruled the country for decades always created a false image of Bihar. These people defamed Bihar. They neither respected Bihar's glorious past, nor its traditions and culture, nor its people," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, in a rally in Darbhanga, had said that the BJP staged a "drama" and built a separate pond for PM Modi to take a dip in during Chhath Puja.

Push for UNESCO Heritage Status

PM further stated that the BJP's attempt to include Chhath in the UNESCO Heritage List. "Our government is striving to include Chhath in the UNESCO Heritage List. The goal is to connect the entire country and the world with this culture through its significance," he said.

Bihar Election Results

According to the EC, the NDA has won 148 seats as of 7:50 pm, with the BJP winning 76, JD(U) 56, LJP(RV) 13, HAM 2 and RLM 1. The opposition's Mahagathbandhan is lagging at 21 seats with RJD winning 16, Congress 3, CPI(M) (L) 1 and CPI(M) 1.

Analysis: The Winning Factors

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

