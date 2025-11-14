Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Q3 2025
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Revenue reached $2.8M in the quarter, including $2.3M of ZUNVEYL net product sales and $0.5M in licensing revenue with strong sequential growth. Pro forma cash is about $73.2M after the October equity raise, providing roughly two years of runway at planned operating spend and supported by a $75M ATM facility. ZUNVEYL launch momentum is building with more than 500 prescribers, coverage of over 600 nursing homes, and pharmacy orders more than doubling q/q.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment