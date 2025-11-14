Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Q3 2025


2025-11-14 10:07:58
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG). Alpha Cognition completed its second quarter of ZUNVEYL® commercialization in 3Q25, with launch momentum accelerating across the U.S. long-term care (LTC) channel. Pharmacy orders grew 102% sequentially, supported by record prescription volumes each month and expanding reach into more than 600 nursing homes, while the prescriber base surpassed 500 clinicians. The LTC-focused field team continued reinforce ZUNVEYL's differentiated cognitive and behavioral profile alongside a favorable tolerability signal in real-world use. Management's long-term care call strategy remains central to the launch, with growing evidence of durable adoption and repeat ordering behavior as the brand becomes more embedded in high-volume facilities.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Revenue reached $2.8M in the quarter, including $2.3M of ZUNVEYL net product sales and $0.5M in licensing revenue with strong sequential growth.
  • Pro forma cash is about $73.2M after the October equity raise, providing roughly two years of runway at planned operating spend and supported by a $75M ATM facility.
  • ZUNVEYL launch momentum is building with more than 500 prescribers, coverage of over 600 nursing homes, and pharmacy orders more than doubling q/q.
-p class='releaseImage' src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/274515_image.png" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/274515_image.png" />

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN14112025004218003983ID1110345249



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search