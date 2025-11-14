Home Care's Silent Crisis: How One Company Is Helping Agency Owners Finally Take A Weekend Off

MENAFN - GetNews)It's 11pm and the phone rings again – another caregiver can't make their shift for the next day. For most home care owners, this isn't unusual; it's nightly. Burnout has become the norm. But one Ohio entrepreneur decided enough was enough – and built a company to change that story.







Anna Tobillo, CEO and founder of TeamUp Remote Talent Staffing, knows the struggle firsthand. As a former home care agency owner, Tobillo faced the same relentless workload and sleepless nights that now drive many leaders out of the industry. Her solution? A specialized remote staffing company designed exclusively for home care agencies across the U.S.

“I built TeamUp because I lived that life – the 10 p.m. Calls, the guilt of missing family dinners, the constant worry that something would fall apart, says Tobillo.“Home care owners deserve relief without sacrificing client care.”

A Smarter Staffing Solution for Home Care

TeamUp connects U.S. home care agencies with trained, healthcare-savvy remote professionals who handle critical administrative and operational tasks, including:



Scheduling and after-hours coverage

Caregiver recruitment and onboarding

Billing, payroll, and QuickBooks bookkeeping Administrative and executive support

Unlike traditional outsourcing, TeamUp emphasizes long-term, integrated partnerships. With over 170+ trained Filipino remote professionals, a 97.3% client retention rate, and nearly 100 home care agency clients, the company's approach has set a new standard for operational support in the home care industry.

Solving Burnout with Measurable Impact

TeamUp's model delivers tangible results. On average, partner agencies save 15–25 hours per week, freeing owners to focus on growth, leadership, and - perhaps for the first time in years - rest.

According to a 2025 Home Care Pulse study, 73% of agency owners cite staffing and burnout as their biggest operational challenges, with after-hours scheduling listed among the top three causes of stress. TeamUp aims to change that statistic.

“We don't just fill gaps; we strengthen teams,” says Tobillo.“Home care is about compassion, and that starts with caring for the people who run these agencies.”

About TeamUp Remote Talent Staffing

Founded in March 2024 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, TeamUp Remote Talent Staffing provides remote, healthcare-trained professionals who support home care agencies nationwide with operations, scheduling, and administrative needs. With a simple flat rate and a proven partnership model, TeamUp helps agencies scale efficiently while reducing burnout.

