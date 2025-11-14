Landry M. Simmons Jr. Releases Powerful New Memoir Roots Of Resilience: Unveiling Our History

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Roots of Resilience: Unveiling Our History By Landry M. Simmons Jr."A Journey Through America's Past and One Family's Enduring Legacy

In Roots of Resilience: Unveiling Our History, author and U.S. Congressional candidate Landry M. Simmons Jr. unearths the extraordinary story of his ancestors - a lineage that stretches from the early English settlers of the 1600s to the complex realities of slavery and resilience in North Carolina, and ultimately, to a modern-day pursuit of justice, purpose, and legacy in America.

This sweeping biographical memoir traces the intertwined histories of the Dobson and Cooper families, beginning with William E. Dobson's journey from Lancashire, England, to the Virginia Colony, through the political rise of William Polk Dobson-a North Carolina senator and cousin to President James Knox Polk-and into the enduring spirit of descendants who survived and thrived despite the traumas of slavery. Simmons reveals a family line both burdened by and redeemed through the pursuit of truth, equality, and perseverance.

Through meticulous research, personal reflection, and a candid acknowledgment of painful truths, Roots of Resilience explores the duality of American history - one of ambition and oppression, privilege and perseverance. Simmons recounts the story of Lewis Dobson, born to an enslaved mother and a white landowner, and his descendants' relentless fight for dignity, education, and freedom. The result is a deeply moving portrait of faith, strength, and transformation across centuries.

“My family's story mirrors America's own - filled with triumph, tragedy, and the enduring hope that tomorrow can be better than yesterday,” Simmons shares.“By facing the truth of where we come from, we can shape a more honest and unified future.”

Today, Simmons honors his ancestors' legacy through his work as a Deputy Sheriff, Veteran, Entrepreneur, Actor, and Political Leader. His life embodies the same principles of courage and service that defined generations before him - a living continuation of the Dobson and Cooper families' enduring call to resilience.

Roots of Resilience: Unveiling Our History stands as both a personal testimony and a broader reflection on America's intertwined narratives of race, politics, and perseverance - urging readers to confront the past with courage and move forward with faith.

About the Author

Landry M. Simmons Jr. is a U.S. Congressional candidate, Deputy Sheriff, Politician, and Actor. A U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of Capital University, Simmons brings his lifelong commitment to service into every chapter of his work. His personal mission-to inspire resilience, truth, and unity-flows through his writing, public service, and leadership.

Book Details

Title: Roots of Resilience: Unveiling Our History Author: Landry M. Simmons Jr. Publisher: Independently Published Publication Date: June 3, 2025 ISBN: 9798286713554 Genre: Biography / Memoir / American History