Zelensky Removes Grynchuk And Galushchenko From NSDC
“Amending Article 1 of the Presidential Decree of Ukraine of 19 July 2025 No. 501/2025 'On the Composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine,' to remove G. Galushchenko and S. Grynchuk from the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine,” the document reads.
The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.Read also: Government orders comprehensive audit of major state-owned enterprises – Svyrydenko
As reported, amid the investigation concerning Energoatom, Zelensky stated that Minister of Justice German Galushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk must resign.
The Verkhovna Rada will consider the resolution on the dismissal of Minister of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk and Minister of Justice German Galushchenko on Tuesday, November 18.
