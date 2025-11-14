Folahanmi Aina

Lecturer in Political Economy of Violence, Conflict and Development, SOAS, University of London

Dr Fola Aina is a young professional and international security analyst and researcher. He completed a second Masters' degree in African Studies at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, in 2017, having earlier obtained a Masters' degree in International Development Policy from Seoul National University, South Korea in 2013. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria. He obtained a PhD in Leadership Studies with reference to security and development, from the School of Global Affairs, King's College London.

His research interests include leadership in national security policy decision making, international security and grand strategy, with a regional focus on the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin. He has worked as an Independent Consultant for the Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars' Africa Programme, Washington DC, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), London and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), London to mention a few.

–present Lecturer in Political Economy, SOAS, University of London

Experience