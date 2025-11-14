Bihar Elections: Nitish Kumar Thanks PM Modi For 'Massive Majority'

As the NDA is speculated to again form the government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to alliance partners, emphasising that the "massive majority" reflects the "Unity" of the alliance.

Nitish Kumar Thanks PM Modi and Voters

In a post on X, Nitish thanked voters and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtirya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha. He asserted that Bihar will now progress even further with the support of all the NDA members. बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव-2025 में राज्यवासियों ने हमें भारी बहुमत देकर हमारी सरकार के प्रति विश्वास जताया है। इसके लिए राज्य के सभी सम्मानित मतदाताओं को मेरा नमन, हृदय से आभार एवं धन्यवाद। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को उनसे मिले सहयोग के लिए उनका नमन करते हुए हृदय... - Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 14, 2025

"In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks. I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him," CM Nitish Kumar said.

CM Credits Alliance Unity

"The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance - Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji," he said

"With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country," Nitish wrote on X.

PM Modi Hails Victory of Good Governance

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress.

Bihar Election Results 2025: Seat Tally

According to the Election Commission, as of now, the BJP has won 55 seats and is leading in 35. The JDU has won 33, LJP (RV) has won 7, and HAM has won 1. The RJD has also won 8 seats and is leading on 17 others. The Congress has won 1, AIMIM 4, CPI (ML)(L) 1 and CPI(M) 1.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the majority mark and is now leading in 197 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

NDA's Strong Performance and Record Turnout

The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like BJP and JD(U) with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

