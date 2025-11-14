Deendayal's Philosophy Rooted In His Lifelong Austerity: Mohan Bhagwat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 14 (IANS) Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), visited the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Memorial in Dhankya village, Jaipur, on Friday.

He paid floral tribute to the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and viewed various exhibits depicting pivotal events of Panditji's life and the evolution of his value-based philosophy.

Bhagwat also toured an exhibition showcasing the activities of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Samaroh Samiti over the past six years.

On the occasion, Bhagwat said that Pandit Deendayal's philosophy is rooted in his lifelong austerity.

“It is not mere contemplation,” he said,“but the outcome of deep reflection on life's experiences.”

He added that this philosophy is not new but an expression of India's eternal wisdom, which Deendayal reinterpreted and presented according to the needs of his time.

“He experienced what the saints and sages had said and distilled that experience into a refined form for society,” he noted.

Bhagwat emphasised that the national memorial should serve as a medium to carry Deendayal's philosophy to every corner of the country.

He said that sustained efforts should be made to spread these ideals and honour those who embody them.

Truth, compassion, purity, and austerity-these four qualities, he said, are fully reflected in Pandit Deendayal's life. He added that Deendayal is the only example in independent India of a person who entered politics and attempted to transform its nature without compromising his personal character or values.

Those who follow his path, Bhagwat said, are striving to move in the right direction, and Deendayal's life offers a guiding example for that effort.

Mohan Lal Chhipa, Chairman of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Celebration Committee, said the committee was established in 2019 to spread Deendayal Upadhyay's philosophy across India and abroad.

He said the aim is to inspire social and political activists with Deendayal's ideas, and continuous work is being carried out in this direction.

He informed that major memorials dedicated to Deendayal have been established in Dhankya, Farah (Mathura), Chitrakoot, and Mughalsarai, where various initiatives inspired by his thought are underway.

Chhipa added that before becoming a preacher, Deendayal spent 21 years in Rajasthan and 5 years in Uttar Pradesh, shaping his personality and worldview.

His daily worship at the Shiva and Hanuman temples in Dhankya during childhood deeply ingrained spiritual values that later influenced his philosophy.

Earlier, committee president Mohan Lal Chhipa, secretary Pratapbhanu Singh Shekhawat, vice president Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, treasurer Gajendra Gyanpuriya, and co-secretary Neeraj Kumawat welcomed Bhagwat with a turban, shawl, coconut, Sanganeri scarf, memento, and books. Committee members also honoured Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Ramesh Agarwal, the Rajasthan Regional Sanghchalak of the RSS.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Area Pracharak Nimbaram; Jaipur Province Pracharak Babulal; Chittor Province Pracharak Muralidhar; Jodhpur Province Pracharak Vijayanand; All India Co-Pracharak Chief Arun Jain; and representatives of the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation Committee.

During the programme, the Sarsanghchalak also held an informal interaction with committee members.