Stryk Global Diplomacy To Highlight United States (U.S.)-Africa Energy Investment Collaboration At African Energy Chamber G20 Forum

Stryk Global Diplomacy, a premier Washington D.C.-based public affairs and government relations firm, will participate in the African Energy Chamber's ( ) G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum in Johannesburg on November 21. The firm will be represented by Bryce Dustman, Global Managing Partner, who is expected to share insights on strategic investment, international partnerships and energy policy engagement across Africa's fast-evolving energy markets.

Working closely with international partners to strengthen bilateral relations, promote energy investment and advance sustainable development goals through strategic advocacy and engagement, Stryk Global Diplomacy has become one of the most influential advisory firms connecting governments and corporations with policymakers in the U.S.

Dustman's participation comes at a time when the firm has deepened its collaboration with African institutions and stakeholders. Earlier this year, Stryk Global Diplomacy partnered with the African Energy Chamber – the voice of the African energy sector – to advocate for enhanced U.S. engagement in Africa's oil and gas sectors and to promote an Africa-centric approach to energy development. This initiative underscores the shared commitment between African and international stakeholders to address energy poverty, expand infrastructure and attract private investment into critical projects across the continent.

Stryk Global Diplomacy's work with clients across Africa – including governments and private-sector leaders – has focused on enhancing trade, improving policy transparency and supporting investment strategies that align with both U.S. and African economic priorities. The firm's growing footprint reflects its commitment to fostering global partnerships that promote stability, energy access and economic opportunity.

As such, at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, Dustman will be well-positioned to highlight the importance of strategic diplomacy and cross-border investment frameworks in driving Africa's energy growth. With many African nations prioritizing industrialization and electrification, Stryk Global Diplomacy's experience in navigating the intersection of policy, finance and governance positions the firm as a key contributor to discussions on creating stable, investor-friendly environments.

“Bryce Dustman's participation at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum reinforces the importance of diplomatic engagement in accelerating Africa's energy transformation. Strategic cooperation between Africa and its international partners will be vital in scaling investment, strengthening institutions and ensuring the continent's resources drive meaningful development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

As global investors and policymakers convene in Johannesburg, Stryk Global Diplomacy is expected to help shape new pathways for collaboration and investment – unlocking opportunities across energy, infrastructure and industrial development throughout Africa.

To register for the Forum click here ( ).

