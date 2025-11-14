Fact Check: AI-Edited Video Falsely Shows FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Plan

A viral Facebook video has sparked confusion after it appeared to show Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform that promises unbelievable returns, invest Rs 21,000 today and earn Rs 55,000 by tomorrow. The clip looks convincing at first glance, but there's just one catch: it's completely fake.

PIB Debunks the Claim

PIB Fact Check stepped in to clear the air, confirming that the video has been digitally altered. In reality, neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has promoted or backed any such scheme.

A video on Facebook shows Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment platform, claiming that an investment of ₹21,000 will yield a profit of ₹55,000 in just one day.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The video is digitally altered. ▶️ The Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman or the... twitter/L6jwwmaRMr

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 14, 2025

PIB has called the ad“misleading" and urged people to be cautious.

No Scheme Offers Such Unrealistic Profits

Officials highlighted that no government-backed investment plan offers such massive one-day profits. Scammers often use AI-edited videos and fake endorsements by leaders to trap people into losing money.

The viral clip is just the latest example of fraudsters trying to cash in on the trust people place in public figures.

Stay Alert, Don't Get Trapped

Authorities are urging users to double-check such claims before clicking, sharing, or investing. Get-rich-quick schemes almost always end the same way - with people losing their hard-earned money.