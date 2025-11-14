Children's Day 2025: Alia Bhatt To Hrithik Roshan-5 Bollywood Stars Who First Won Hearts As Child Actors

From Gangubai Kathiawadi's Alia Bhatt to Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2's Omkar Kapoor, along with Ishaan Khatter, Hrithik Roshan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, these actors prove that true talent shines bright, no matter the age.

As Children's Day approaches, it's an excellent moment to reflect on some of Bollywood's most famous actors who began their careers as children. Before becoming famous names, several of them captivated audiences with their purity and natural skill.

From Gangubai Kathiawadi's Alia Bhatt to Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2's Omkar Kapoor, as well as Ishaan Khatter, Hrithik Roshan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, these actors demonstrate that great brilliance shines brightly at any age. Their amazing paths from kid performers to recognised artists serve as a wonderful reminder of how youthful ambitions may blossom into legendary careers.

Prior to conquering hearts with Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh appeared as a child artist in Chachi 420 (1997), playing Kamal Haasan's daughter. Her purity and unforced performance made her unforgettable. She continues to wow fans with her variety in films such as Ludo and Thugs of Hindostan.

Alia Bhatt began her career as a child artist in Sangharsh (1999), when she played the younger version of Preity Zinta's role. Though her screen time was minimal, it demonstrated her natural comfort in front of the camera.

Alia's development as an actor has been genuinely spectacular, from her start in Student of the Year to dramatic performances in Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Highway.

Before creating a name for himself with Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005), alongside his brother Shahid Kapoor. Even as a toddler, Ishaan had a natural presence on camera. His nuanced performances today demonstrate how those early experiences formed his extensive knowledge of the trade.

Omkar Kapoor's transformation from a popular kid actor to a confident performer is astonishing. As a child, he acted in hit films such as Judaai, Hero No. 1, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Masoom, alongside luminaries like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Govinda.

He made an impressive comeback as a leading man in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, where his charisma and comedic timing earned him a fan favourite once more.

Hrithik Roshan, today one of Bollywood's most recognisable actors, began his career as a child artist in films like Aasha (1980) and Bhagwan Dada (1986). His early experience on film sets undoubtedly influenced his skill and discipline.

He made his debut as a starring guy in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) saw him redefine stardom, becoming a national superstar overnight.