Imaginear Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) -(CSE: IP)is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of November 7, 2025, it has closed the First Tranche (the "") of its previously announced $700,000 non-brokered private placement (the ""), which the First Tranche consisted of the issuance of 11,667,112 units (each, a "") of the Company at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $350,013.37.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares ") and one (1) non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering. In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable pursuant to the private placement will be legended with a hold period of four (4) months and one day from the date of issuance. Completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ImagineAR intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed private placement for general working capital, and operations, legal, and sales/marketing of products.

The securities being issued and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any states' securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) has developed an "AR-as-a-Service" platform that enables sports teams and organizations of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode software development kit ("SDK").

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email

