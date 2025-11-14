Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Caucasus Pipeline Records Increase In Gas Transportation

2025-11-14 08:07:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

During January–October of this year, 19.136 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. According to the official data, gas transmission via the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline increased by...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

