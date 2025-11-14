Indian Shooting Contingent Departs For 25Th Summer Deaflympic Games In Tokyo
The squad will be led by Deaflympic double gold medallist Dhanush Srikanth, who will lead India's challenge alongside fellow Deaflympic medallists Shourya Saini and Abhinav Deshwal. The contingent also features World Deaf Championship medallists Mahit Sandhu, Anuya Prasad, Pranjali Dhumal, Natasha Joshi, Chetan Sapkal, Kushagra Singh Rajawat, and Mohammed Vania, forming one of India's most experienced line-ups at the Games.
Two newcomers, Komal Waghmare and Rudar, will make their international debut, marking an important step in expanding India's emerging talent pool in deaf sport shooting. The athletes are accompanied by coaches Anuja Jung, Priti Sharma, and Harmit Patel.
India secured five medals at the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil, including three gold medals in the men's 10m air rifle, men's 10m air pistol, and 10m air rifle mixed event.
Event-wise squad:
Air rifle men:
Dhanush Srikanth
Mohammed Murtaza Vania
Air rifle women:
Mahit Sandhu
Komal Milind Waghmare
Air rifle mixed team:
Team 1: Mahit Sandhu & Dhanush Srikanth
Team 2: Komal Milind Waghmare & Mohammed Murtaza Vania
50m rifle prone men:
Shourya Saini
Kushagra Singh Rajawat
50m rifle prone women:
Mahit Sandhu
Natasha Joshi
50m rifle 3P men:
Shourya Saini
Kushagra Singh Rajawat
50m rifle 3P men:
Mahit Sandhu
Natasha Joshi
Air pistol men:
Abhinav Deshwal
Rudar
Air pistol women:
Pranjali Prashant Dhumal
Anuya Prasad
Air pistol mixed team:
Team 1: Pranjali Prashant Dhumal & Abhinav Deshwal
Team 2: Anuya Prasad & Rudar
25m pistol men:
Abhinav Deshwal
Chetan Hanmant Sapkal
25m pistol women:
Pranjali Prashant Dhumal
Anuya Prasad
Rapid-fire pistol men:
Chetan Hanmant Sapkal
