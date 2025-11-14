Nexliving Communities Reports Record Q3 2025 Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexLiving Communities Inc. (“NexLiving” or the“Company”) announced operating and financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Stavro Stathonikos, President & CEO commented:“2025 has so far been a year of strong execution producing a milestone quarter for NexLiving. Q3 FFO per share was the highest ever, having increased +30% year-over-year, driven by both operational improvements and acquisition growth. In late Q2 we brought management of our Saint John portfolio in-house, resulting in a +13% increase in same-property NOI. Our recent Winnipeg acquisition is already contributing to FFO, and as construction progresses on our five-phase Ottawa townhome project, we expect to exercise our cashless option and add high-quality assets that will further drive growth in NOI and FFO per share.” Summary of Results:

Net operating income (“NOI”) increased by +52% to $5.3 million for the three-month period and +65% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Same property NOI increased +4.5%, driven by a +3.1% increase in revenue and offset by a +1.1% rise in expenses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. Funds from operations (“FFO”) increased +92% to $2.2 million and fully diluted FFO per share increased +30% to $0.07 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.



Q3 2025 Operating and Financial Highlights:

As at 30-Sep-25 31-Dec-24

Change Number of suites 2,083

1,998 85

Occupancy 95.6%

96.4% (80) bps Net Debt to GBV* 68.2%

67.7% 50 bps Weighted average term to debt maturity (years) 3.8

4.2 (0.4) yrs Weighted average contractual interest rate 3.11%

3.17% (6) bps Net asset value 145,745,616

136,225,487 7.0 % Net asset value per share $ 4.42

$ 4.12 7.3 % For the three months ended September 30, 2025

2024 Change NOI 5,324,320

3,505,330 51.9 % NOI margin 61.7%

60.7% 100 bps FFO* 2,219,700

1,154,547 92.3 % FFO per share - diluted* 0.07

0.05 29.5 % FFO payout ratio* 15%

19% (400) bps Same property revenue* 4,478,523

4,342,709 3.1 % Same property operating expenses* (1,744,508)

(1,725,601) 1.1 % Same property NOI* 2,734,015

2,617,108 4.5 % Same property NOI margin* 61.0%

60.3% 70 bps For the nine months ended September 30, 2025

2024 Change NOI 15,412,249

9,358,294 64.7 % NOI margin 59.7%

60.1% (40) bps FFO* 5,518,682

2,604,379 111.9 % FFO per share - diluted* 0.17

0.14 18.6 % FFO payout ratio* 18%

21% (300) bps Same property revenue* 13,491,110

13,057,878 3.3 % Same property operating expenses* (5,359,648)

(5,188,923) 3.3 % Same property NOI* 8,131,462

7,868,955 3.3 % Same property NOI margin* 60.3%

60.3% -

*Refer to section“Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Occupancy:

At the end of the quarter, the Company's wholly-owned portfolio had an occupancy rate of 95.6%, reflecting a 30 basis point decrease from Q2, driven by normal tenant turnover during the summer leasing period. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company continued to make occupancy gains in all regions, and as of November 13, 2025, the Company's occupancy was 97.2%.

Fair Value of Investment Properties:

The Company's overall weighted average capitalization rate as at quarter end, was 4.90%, up 8 basis points from year end. The fair value gain of $0.4 million for the quarter and $8.5 million year-to-date, reflects NOI growth realized during the period, as well as forecasted NOI improvements from anticipated rent increases and operating expense improvements.

Property Sale:

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company sold a non-core 10-unit property in Gatineau, Quebec for $2.0 million. The asset generated $58,976 of NOI over the past four quarters, implying a 2.95% capitalization rate. The property was unencumbered at the time of sale.

As part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, the Company has identified certain additional non-core properties in its portfolio that are being evaluated for disposition.

NCIB Activity:

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company purchased for cancellation 45,200 shares at a cost of $105,948, representing a weighted average share price of $2.33.

Dividend:

The Company's board of directors has approved and declared a dividend of $0.01 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, representing $0.04 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025.

About the Company

NexLiving continues to execute on its plan to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in secondary markets across Canada. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The properties offer a range of modern and updated suites, with a variety of amenities and features that allow residents to experience a hassle-free and maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving is committed to investing in its properties to ensure that they are modern and up to date. The Company currently owns 2,073 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. NexLiving has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. By screening the properties identified to match the criteria set out by the Company (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and recreation), management has identified a number of attractive acquisition targets.

