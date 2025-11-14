Golden Rapture Acquires Northern Queen Mine Property Adjacent To Nexgold Mining Goliath Deposit & Dryden Gold Corp

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. to acquire a 100% interest in the Northern Queen Mine property located southeast of Dryden, Ontario. Also included are updates and a recap of our recent 2025 high-grade results from our other three projects. The Northern Queen Mine property lies along the southern boundary of the NexGold Goliath Gold Deposit, and the eastern part of the property is also strategically situated on the northern border of the Dryden Gold claims. The same large Wabigoon and Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zones present on our neighbours' ground also cross the western and eastern parts of our claims. It is the only remaining key ground in the area that is not held by NexGold Mining or Dryden Gold Corp. The historical records of the Northern Queen Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines files indicate that it produced gold and silver from 1897 to 1899 and has never been explored using modern exploration methods. We are looking forward to exploring this underexplored property using modern methods and technologies. It has world-class infrastructure at our doorstep, including: Trans-Canada Highway, Ontario Provincial Hwy 72, CP Rail, Hydro and ready access to an experienced and available workforce in Dryden, Wabigoon and Sioux Lookout. Source: Ministry of Energy and Mines Ontario Files, Historical Northern Queen Mine Report



Heavily Mineralized 4 ft Wide Boulder from Quartz Vein Near the Shaft To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





The large Wabigoon and Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zones, which are present on the Nexgold Mining and Dryden Gold ground, also cross the western and eastern parts of our claims. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P. Geo., Qualified Person for Golden Rapture as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Golden Rapture will acquire a 100 % interest in the 1500-acre Northern Queen Mine 38 claim units property by issuing 450,000 class "A" common shares of GLDR to the vendor. This agreement is subject to regulatory approval. TARGETING OTHER UNDEREXPLORED GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES Our other three high-grade projects host a total of 23 historical mine shafts: 1. PHILLIPS TOWNSHIP GOLD PROJECT

This 10,000+ acre high-grade gold property hosts 18 historic mine shafts and is strategically situated near the producing New Gold Rainy River Mine.

On November 04, 2024, our drilling returned exceptionally high-grade intercepts as high as 285.00g/t Au, with 114.96 g/t Au over 2.55 meters in hole 12 and 111.16 g/t Au over 1.50 meters in hole 17 .

Hole No. Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Results











GRM24-09 66° 24.00 25.00 1.00 m 1.35 g/t GRM24-09 66° 25.50 26.00 0.50 m 8.62 g/t GRM24-10 66° 13.50 14.50 1.00 m 8.90 g/t Including 66° 14.00 14.50 0.50 m 14.20 g/t GRM24-11 66° 15.50 16.00 0.50 m 5.64 g/t GRM24-11 66° 17.00 19.00 2.00 m 4.79 g/t Including 66° 18.00 19.00 1.00 m 7.61 g/t GRM24-11 66° 19.00 24.00 5.00 m 1.07 g/t GRM24-12 66° 22.75 25.30 2.55 m 114.96 g/t Including 66° 22.75 23.25 0.50 m 285.00 g/t GRM24-12A 45° 5.75 6.30 0.55 m 55.04 g/t GRM24-13 45° 5.50 6.30 0.80 m 17.40 g/t GRM24-14 45° 6.50 7.50 1.00 m 3.73 g/t GRM24-16 45° 6.00 6.50 0.50 m 1.10 g/t GRM24-17 45° 6.50 8.00 1.50 m 111.16 g/t Including 45° 6.50 7.00 0.50 m 252.00 g/t GRM24-18 45° 12.00 13.00 1.00 m 8.09 g/t Including 45° 12.00 12.50 0.50 m 13.90 g/t GRM24-19 55° 4.50 11.00 6.50 m 2.05 g/t including 55° 5.50 6.00 0.50 m 5.65 g/t including 55° 8.50 9.00 0.50 m 5.77 g/t including 55° 10.50 11.00 0.50 m 3.68 g/t GRM24-21 57° 18.50 19.50 1.00 m 23.20 g/t GRM24-21 57° 21.50 22.50 1.00 m 2.93 g/t GRM24-22 70° 18.10 22.50 4.40 m 11.74 g/t Including 70° 19.20 19.70 0.50 m 59.99 g/t Including 70° 19.70 20.20 0.50 m 37.99 g/t Including 70° 22.00 22.50 0.50 m 5.27 g/t GRM24-23 45° 14.00 15.00 1.00 m 1.25 g/t

On May 28, 2025, the company completed a low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey. The (UAV) airborne magnetics survey was conducted by Rosor Exploration of Burlington, Ontario. It was flown at a height of 50 meters with a MagArrow magnetometer by Geometrics suspended from a Matrice 300 RTK drone along 50-meter spaced lines with a total of 313 line-kilometers covering an area of approximately 16.7 km2 in size.

The results identified new high-priority targets, confirming that the survey area is dominated by strong linear anomalies throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner.

It was also noted by Rosor Exploration in their report that there is intense deformation and folding in the eastern part of the survey area.









Source: Phillips Project Survey Processing Report: Authored by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





On July 02, 2025, the company announced high-grade gold results from its recent surface sampling program, which was designed to test certain surface areas where strong anomalies were recently identified in our low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey. The survey results identified new high-priority targets, confirming that the survey area is dominated by strong linear anomalies throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner (Young's Bay area), where intense deformation and folding are present.

To our surprise, the survey proved to be helpful in discovering new high-grade parallel veins. Included are the highlights of the July 02 sampling results:

GRAB SAMPLE NUMBER AREA OF THE PROPERTY ASSAY RESULT





291145 YOUNG'S BAY 200.80 g/t Au or 7.08 oz/t gold 291152 YOUNG'S BAY 144.02 g/t Au or 5.00 oz/t gold 291155 YOUNG'S BAY 134.19 g/t Au or 4.73 oz/t gold 291160 YOUNG'S BAY 107.17 g/t Au or 3.78 oz/t gold 291108 COMBINED MINE 107.02 g/t Au or 3.77 oz/t gold 291159 YOUNG'S BAY 100.50 g/t Au or 3.54 oz/t gold 291166 YOUNG'S BAY 83.88 g/t Au or 2.95 oz/t gold 291105 COMBINED MINE 78.25 g/t Au or 2.76 oz/t gold 291157 YOUNG'S BAY 71.28 g/t Au or 2.51 oz/t gold 291161 YOUNG'S BAY 64.26 g/t Au or 2.26 oz/t gold 291151 YOUNG'S BAY 50.22 g/t Au or 1.77 oz/t gold 291148 YOUNG'S BAY 43.60 g/t Au or 1.53 oz/t gold 291147 YOUNG'S BAY 32.36 g/t Au or 1.14 oz/t gold 291112 COMBINED MINE 30.09 g/t Au or 1.06 oz/t gold

The full results of this July 02, 2025 sampling program and the November 04, 2025 drill results can be seen on the company's website at .

On August 11, 2025, the company also entered into a multi-million-dollar joint venture agreement and is currently awaiting the JV partner's commencement of exploration activities on the Phillips Township property.

See August 11, 2025, news release at .

2. HUTCHISON MINE PROJECT - Geraldton Gold Camp

The 100% owned Hutchison Mine Project is a 2,300-acre high-potential property featuring 3 historic mine shafts, strategically located near the presently producing Equinox Gold Greenstone Open Pit Mine, Geraldton, Ontario .

The Geraldton-Beardmore greenstone belt is a gold camp that has seen some twenty (20) producing mines over the years, with the Hutchison Gold Mine being one of the richest historical mines in the area.

Minerals: Gold, Silver & Critical Minerals. Historical high-grade results as high as 751.46 g/t Au. Also hosts high-grade Zinc and Copper in the northern part of the property.

Graphite: During the 1980s, Noranda Exploration conducted drill testing on a series of electromagnetic conductors, resulting in the discovery of multiple graphite-bearing zones across diverse lithologies. Remarkably, graphite mineralization was intersected in nearly every drill hole, with several zones yielding exceptionally high grades of 30% to 70% graphite.

They concluded in their 1982 Noranda Exploration Report that most of the electromagnetic conductors were most likely graphic horizons. Despite the very encouraging results, no follow-up exploration or development was pursued, as the original drilling program was not targeting graphite.

Source: Ministry of Energy and Mines Ontario Files, 1982 Noranda Exploration Report

Going forward

The historical high-grade results that will need to be followed-up include 11.6 oz/ton/gold across 1.3 feet, 1.84 oz/ton/gold across 2.25 ft, vein number 1 located 100 ft due south of the shaft in surface pits which gave results of 0.87 oz/ton/gold across 2.67 ft plus vein number 4 located 130 ft north of the shaft which yielded results of 0.5 oz/ton/gold over 1.5 ft for a length of 90 ft.

Of additional interest is a cross-sectional drill hole number 34A, which cut what appears to be the westward extension of the number 4 vein which gave an average of 0.76 oz/ton/gold over 4.5 ft at a point 40ft above and 30ft west of the first level.

Also of significant importance is a flat hole structure westward from the second level, which cut 5.6 oz/ton/gold over 1.3 ft. Other areas to follow up include vein number 5, located 270 ft north of the shaft, which has a length of 120 ft and averages 0.55 oz/ton/gold across 2.5 ft.

Also included is another drill hole located approximately 560 ft north of the shaft, which gave extremely high-grade results of 13.52 oz/ton/gold over 1.1 ft, and another 140 east of the shaft that again yielded ultra-high-grade results of 24.16 oz/ton/gold over 2.0 ft.

Source: Source: Ministry of Energy and Mines Ontario Files, Historical MAYLAC GOLD MINES LIMITED SUMMARY REPORT written by Walter Maybank. Results reported in ounces.

An Exploration Permit has recently been applied for. Proposed stripping and drilling locations can be seen on the MAG survey data map below.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



3. BULLY BOY MINE PROJECT:

Includes four patented mineral claims hosting 2 historical mine shafts. Located near the producing New Gold Rainy River Gold Mine. Historical high-grade results. Ownership 50%.

On July 14, 2025, a grab sampling program targeting surface quartz veins near the main shaft delivered impressive results. Of the 13 samples collected, the highest-grade assay returned 78.79 g/t Au, equivalent to 2.78 oz/t of gold.

Please see July 14, 2025 news release at .

History

The historical records of the Bully Boy Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Mines files indicate that high-grade gold was first discovered in 1885 and that it was mined intermittently from 1898 to 1906.

In 1900, the mining workforce consisted of six miners.

In 1904, the Arizona Camp Bay Gold Mining Company assumed ownership. Equipment formerly used by the neighbouring Boulder Mining Company-including a hoist, compressors, boilers, and other mining machinery-was transferred to the Bully Boy site.

In 1905, new accommodations were constructed to house approximately 30 workers. A ten-stamp mill, located two miles from the mine, processed up to 18 tons of ore per day.

By 1906, the main shaft was deepened by 60 feet, and lateral drifting was initiated at the 200-foot level, and a new compressor plant was also installed. By the end of the year, the shaft had reached 216 feet, with two 100-foot drifts extending north and south.

The ore extracted from the mine was estimated to contain gold values between $12 to $2,000 per ton as per historical report, with gold priced at approximately $20/ounce in 1906. The last reported info about the property was that a new mill was added to supplement the existing ten-stamp mill, but no additional mining activity or production numbers can be found for the last 119 years.

Source: Ministry of Energy and Mines Ontario Historical Bully Boy Mine Files

Richard Rivet said, " We are proud to have assembled a strong portfolio of four high-grade projects, encompassing a total of 24 historical underexplored mine shafts, which are also located near gold producers.

With gold prices hitting record highs this year, we're excited to soon begin raising capital to further explore these highly promising properties in what continues to be a very favourable market environment for gold explorers."

ABOUT GOLDEN RAPTURE MINING CORPORATION

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. Its 4 projects are comprised of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems, which include the Phillips Township Gold Project with 18 mine shafts, the Bully Boy Mine with 2, the Hutchison Mine with 3 and Northern Queen Mine with 1 shaft. Target minerals are Gold, Silver & Critical Minerals.

Golden Rapture became listed in March 14 of 2024 and presently has 37,469,390 shares issued

