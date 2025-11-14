Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova Named Financial Women Trailblazer Of The Year At Finnovex Middle East 2025
The award, presented by the Exibex Group, recognises Shevtsova's exceptional leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and a deep commitment to driving innovation and fostering inclusion in the demanding financial technology sector. The official awards ceremony took place on November 12, 2025, at the Anantara Downtown Hotel Dubai.
Under her leadership, Sends has evolved into a trusted fintech platform empowering individuals and businesses to make secure, fast, and transparent cross-border payments. Shevtsova's approach to technology and social responsibility continues to set new standards for ethical growth and inspires women across the industry to break barriers and lead with confidence.
"I am incredibly honoured and humbled to receive this recognition," said Alona Shevtsova. "This award belongs to the entire Sends team. We remain committed to building innovative, scalable financial solutions that serve people. I'm proud that our work continues to make financial access more inclusive for communities around regions."
The Financial Women Trailblazer of the Year award celebrates leaders who demonstrate outstanding achievement in advancing gender diversity, driving technological innovation, and creating positive change within the financial services industry.
The Finnovex Middle East Summit brings together leading innovators, decision-makers, and thought leaders from across the financial technology ecosystem to explore emerging trends, share insights, and recognise excellence in banking and fintech.
Sends is a UK-based fintech company that provides a fast, secure platform for international payments, supporting bank transfers, card payments, and alternative payment options. It is operated by Smartflow Payments Limited (trading as Sends), registered in England and Wales (No. 11070048).
