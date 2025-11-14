Dawoud Bey: Elegy - A Major Exhibition At The New Orleans Museum Of Art

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), located at One Collins C. Diboll Circle in City Park, New Orleans, presents the exhibition Dawoud Bey: Elegy, on view from September 26, 2025 through January 4, 2026. New Orleans Museum of Art+1

This touring exhibition, organised by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and presented at NOMA through the curatorship of Brian Piper, Freeman Family Curator of Photographs, Prints and Drawings, features more than forty black-and-white photographs and two immersive film installations by the acclaimed American photographer Dawoud Bey.

Exhibition Overview

In Dawoud Bey: Elegy, the artist examines early African-American experiences through landscapes in Virginia, Louisiana and Ohio. The work includes three interwoven photographic series: Stony the Road (2023), In This Here Place (2019) and Night Coming Tenderly, Black (2017).

The series In This Here Place was created in Louisiana and is on view in its entirety for the first time in the state. The exhibition underscores how geographic sites-plantation structures along the Mississippi, trails used in the domestic slave trade, routes of the Underground Railroad-carry historical memory and invite reflection on the enduring legacies of American history.

Location & Hours

The New Orleans Museum of Art is located at:

One Collins C. Diboll Circle

New Orleans, Louisiana 70124

Museum hours are:

Sunday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m.–7 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Closed Mondays.

Admission

General museum admission is required for gallery access. Free general admission is offered for Louisiana residents on Wednesdays (Helis Foundation) and for youth ages 12 and under; discounted pricing applies for students, seniors and military visitors.

Significance

Dawoud Bey: Elegy offers a substantive engagement with photography, film and historical geography, and presents a significant opportunity for interpretation of early African American presence in the United States through visual art. Its presence in New Orleans-given Bey's Louisiana-based body of work-is particularly timely for regional audiences.

About the Presenter

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), founded in 1911 and located within City Park, is Louisiana's oldest fine arts institution. Its collection comprises approximately 50,000 objects and spans nearly 5,000 years of global art, with special strengths in photography, French and American art, African art and decorative arts.

New Orleans City Park

