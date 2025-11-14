PhD Candidate, Pain management in the transgender community, Department of Research and Graduate Studies, Health Sciences University

Stephanie Horsted is a PhD student at Health Sciences University. Her research explores pain experiences within the transgender community, aiming to improve understanding, inclusivity and access to effective pain management in healthcare.

Stephanie is also a qualified osteopath, sports rehabilitator and registered with the General Osteopathic Council (GOsC) and BASRaT. She works at the Evolution Osteopathy clinic in London.

–present PhD candidate, Health Sciences University

Experience