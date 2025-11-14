Arjun Kapoor Delighted To Fly With His 'Favourite Person', Jackie Shroff, Shares An Airport Selfie
Sharing the selfie on his social media account, Arjun captions the picture as,“ When you get to fly with your favourite person, @apnabhidu!!! The picture shows both Arjun and Jackie smiling while posing for a cheerful selfie at the airport. Jackie is seen holding a small potted plant while Arjun clicks the picture. Both the actors appear to be enjoying the moment, radiating happiness.
Jackie is extremely popular for always carrying a small plant wherever he goes, further promoting environmental conservation. In fact, he had even customised his plants and merchandise into his famous word,“Bhidu”. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor was recently emotional on account of his father Bony Kapoor's 70th birthday, which the family celebrated away from the hustle and bustle of the city, with only close family members in attendance. Arjun had taken to his social media account on the 11th of November to wish his father, Boney Kapoor, on his 70th birthday.
The actor had shared a throwback picture of himself and his younger sister, Anshula Kapoor, from their childhood days. The picture also featured his father, Boney Kapoor, from his younger days, with all three of them having a blast together.
He captioned it as,“Happy Birthday, Dad You've spent your life building, creating, and giving to family, to films, and to everyone who crosses your path. Thank you for teaching me what it means to show up with heart, to keep evolving, and to always move forward. I'm proud to be your son...”
–IANS
rd/
