SOCAR Expands Energy Diplomacy Building Strategic Bridge To Georgia

SOCAR's investment in Georgia, which has now reached $2.1 billion, is a striking example of how energy can serve as both an economic engine and a geopolitical tool. The figures, 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas supplied in just nine months and 372 million kilowatt-hours of electricity exported, are not dry statistics. They are the embodiment of a strategy that ties two nations together in a web of mutual dependence and shared opportunity.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%