SOCAR Expands Energy Diplomacy Building Strategic Bridge To Georgia
SOCAR's investment in Georgia, which has now reached $2.1 billion, is a striking example of how energy can serve as both an economic engine and a geopolitical tool. The figures, 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas supplied in just nine months and 372 million kilowatt-hours of electricity exported, are not dry statistics. They are the embodiment of a strategy that ties two nations together in a web of mutual dependence and shared opportunity.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment