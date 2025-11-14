403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesian DM Outlines Two Options To Deploy Peacekeepers In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Friday outlined two possible international pathways his government could pursue to obtain the necessary approval for deploying peacekeeping forces to Gaza, ensuring the operation proceeds smoothly and in line with international law.
According to Indonesia's Antara News Agency, Subianto said his country seeks "legitimate acceptance" before any deployment to avoid operational or diplomatic obstacles during the mission.
"The first path is under the United Nations framework," he said, noting Indonesia's long-standing partnerships with the UN in peacekeeping operations in Africa and Lebanon.
"The second involves establishing or activating an international coalition under an initiative by the U.S. president," he added, explaining that this option would require direct consultations among world leaders to reach a collective agreement.
Subianto stressed the need for support from key regional players on the Gaza issue, saying, "If Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE agree, Indonesia would gladly participate and, of course, Israel as well, since it is an important part of the equation."
He revealed that Indonesia's Defense Ministry has prepared 20,000 personnel, including medical and engineering units, ready for deployment as part of a peacekeeping mission once international and political requirements fulfilled. (end)
aab
According to Indonesia's Antara News Agency, Subianto said his country seeks "legitimate acceptance" before any deployment to avoid operational or diplomatic obstacles during the mission.
"The first path is under the United Nations framework," he said, noting Indonesia's long-standing partnerships with the UN in peacekeeping operations in Africa and Lebanon.
"The second involves establishing or activating an international coalition under an initiative by the U.S. president," he added, explaining that this option would require direct consultations among world leaders to reach a collective agreement.
Subianto stressed the need for support from key regional players on the Gaza issue, saying, "If Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE agree, Indonesia would gladly participate and, of course, Israel as well, since it is an important part of the equation."
He revealed that Indonesia's Defense Ministry has prepared 20,000 personnel, including medical and engineering units, ready for deployment as part of a peacekeeping mission once international and political requirements fulfilled. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment