France In World Cup Ronaldo Sent Off In Portugal's Loss To Ireland

Dublin- Kylian Mbappé and France are going to the 2026 World Cup. And Cristiano Ronaldo might be banned from Portugal's first game there if his team finally wins its European qualifying group.

Two goals from star striker Mbappé helped two-time champion France to qualify with a 4-0 home win against Ukraine on Thursday. But Ronaldo was ejected for the first time in his international career and Portugal will have to wait until Sunday to secure a qualifying spot for the seventh straight time after it was stunned 2-0 by Ireland in Dublin.

Midfielder Michael Olise and substitute forward Hugo Ekitiké added the other goals in a dominant second half from France, the World Cup runner-up in 2022.

Mbappé sent the penalty straight down the middle to break the deadlock in the 55th minute before Olise turned inside the penalty area to curl home the second goal in the 76th at Parc des Princes in western Paris. Mbappé poked in France's third goal from close range in the 83rd following a goal-mouth scramble. Mbappé moved onto 55 goals and just two behind Olivier Giroud as France's all-time top scorer.

“The French national team will always be better with him in it,” coach Didier Deschamps said about Mbappé.“He makes things easier for us. He performed his role perfectly this evening, as both a player and the captain of the national team.”

Mbappé went close to a hat trick moments later but blazed over after going clean through.

France has won Group D with 13 points, Ukraine and Iceland are tied on seven points and will play for second place when they meet on Sunday.

Ronaldo's 1st international red cardPortugal will host last-place Armenia in the final qualifying game on Sunday, when Hungary hosts Ireland at the same time.

Portugal tops Group F with 10 points, two ahead of Hungary. Ireland is third with seven points.

Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea on the hour. The referee issued a yellow card but minutes later upgraded it to red after a video review.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said he thought the ejection was“a bit harsh,” pointing out that Ronaldo“has never been sent off before in 226 games.”

Ronaldo will serve a mandatory one-game ban imposed for any red card when Portugal plays Armenia. FIFA disciplinary rules require its judges to impose a ban of“at least two matches for serious foul play.”

Troy Parrott put the hosts ahead with a close-range header following a corner kick in the 17th minute against the run of play with Portugal dominant. Parrott added his second in the final minute before the break, beating Diogo Costa with a low shot from inside the area.

Haaland's doubleErling Haaland scored twice as Norway moved closer to qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 by beating Estonia 4-1 in Oslo.

The win virtually secures a spot for the high-scoring Norwegians in next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Italy had to rely on late goals from Gianluca Mancini and substitute Francesco Pio Esposito to win 2-0 at Moldova and is second in Group I, trailing leader Norway by three points.