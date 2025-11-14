Thane Man Loses ₹3.96 Crore In Online Trading Fraud
Thane- A 48-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane was duped out of nearly Rs 3.96 crore through an online share trading fraud, officials said on Friday.
The victim, who works as a senior manager in a private company, lost the money between May and October, they said.
In his police complaint, the man said he was approached by three persons - one Shankar Ramrakhiyanai, an administrator of a WhatsApp group claiming to be linked to a securities company, and a woman identified as Suraksha.ADVERTISEMENT
The accused coaxed him to invest in shares and various equity market transactions, promising high returns, an official said.
Trusting their assurances, the man transferred about Rs 3.96 crore into several bank accounts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment