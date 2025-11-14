Who Was Kamini Kaushal? What's Her Real Name? Lesser Known Facts About Actress

Heartbreaking news has come from the Bollywood industry again. While Dharmendra is currently ill, actress Kamini Kaushal has passed away. She was 98 years old. Kamini, who worked in many films, was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Another piece of sad news has emerged from the film industry. It's being reported that yesteryear actress Kamini Kaushal has passed away. According to reports, 98-year-old Kamini had been battling age-related illnesses for a long time.

Kamini Kaushal's real name was Uma Kashyap. She changed it before her film debut. In her seven-decade career, she worked in Hindi films and TV.

Born in Lahore, Kamini Kaushal got a BA in English Lit. In 1946, she was offered a role in Chetan Anand's film Neecha Nagar. Kamini married before her debut film was released.

Kamini Kaushal played lead roles in films between 1946 and 1963. After the 60s, she started playing character roles. Later, she took on supporting roles in movies.

Kamini Kaushal starred in films like Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shor (1972), Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), and Kabir Singh (2019).

Dilip Kumar wrote in his biography that he fell for Kamini, but she rejected him. She had married her late sister's husband to care for her children.