Openai Shows Off Rapid Shipping Pace With Group Chat Pilot



OpenAI is rolling out group ChatGPT chats as a pilot in four countries.

The feature requires GPT-5.1 and allows group collaboration with the AI bot on several tasks. OpenAI has been rolling out new products and features lately, setting a high benchmark.

OpenAI is releasing new models and features at a rapid pace, setting a high benchmark for the industry. Its latest offering, announced on Thursday, is a significant one that also changes the fundamental way users interact with AI chatbots.

OpenAI is launching ChaGPT group chats, initially in four countries, namely Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Group chats run on OpenAI's new GPT-5.1 model, which was introduced earlier this week. As the name suggests, users can bring in others to a single ChatGPT window and summon the AI to assist for tasks such as planning a vacation, selecting a restaurant, or researching a school or work project.

The company's blog post outlines the workflow and provides instructions on adding users.

The feature is only the latest in a series of frequent updates to the ChatGPT platform.

Here's a timeline of OpenAI's major updates this year:

Deep Research And GPT-4.5“Orion” Model (February)

ChatGPT initiated the trend of AI models designed specifically to produce research-level output with citations. Deep Research has since been praised for“expert-level analysis in minutes,” but some have raised concerns over its ability to distinguish high-quality and poor sources.

o3 + o4-mini Models (April)

OpenAI launched its first“reasoning-first” models, enabling deeper, step-by-step problem-solving and improved tool use. Some observers said at the time that the release marked ChatGPT's evolution from a mere text generation tool to an early AI agent.

GPT-4.1 (May)

The ChatGPT model was hailed for its code-generation capabilities, including the production of more reliable code and improved debugging, and became a significant upgrade for software teams.

GPT-5 (August)

A major upgrade, the model featured multimodal capabilities and intelligence to determine what“thinking” approach – fast or deep – to deploy for queries. It, however, received some negative feedback initially over its tone.

ChatGPT Go (August)

OpenAI introduced a cheaper subscription plan, costing just $5 a month compared to its $20 a month Plus plan, first in India and then rolled it out to other markets.

The company has said it helped OpenAI double the number of paid ChatGPT users in the country.

SORA 2 And App Rollout (October-November)

OpenAI launched the next version of its Sora text-to-video model, which offers more realistic scenes, improved physical consistency, and audio and dialogue synchronization. It subsequently launched the iOS and Android apps for Sora, with the Apple app version hitting the number one spot on the App Store at one point.

GPT-5.1 (November)

With this update, OpenAI has refined GPT-5 with a warmer conversational style and deeper analytical capabilities.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.